Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Gap Up to $4.40

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.57. Hello Group shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 38,143 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOMO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $779.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($3.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($3.54). Hello Group had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hello Group by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hello Group by 90.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Hello Group by 3,968.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

