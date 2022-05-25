Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.20

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.20 and last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 1278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,428.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President John Desimone purchased 43,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $936,516.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 123,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,156.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 58,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,132 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period.

About Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

