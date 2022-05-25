Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) Shares Down 1.5%

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSBI – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $23.30. Approximately 730 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $163.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.83.
Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.45 million for the quarter.
Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (HSBI)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.