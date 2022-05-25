Héroux-Devtek Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:HRX)

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HRX. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

HRX opened at C$15.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$533.17 million and a PE ratio of 18.88. Héroux-Devtek has a twelve month low of C$13.46 and a twelve month high of C$19.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.92.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

