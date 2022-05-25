Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.83-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.00 EPS.

NYSE HI traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.64. 8,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,423. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.05 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

