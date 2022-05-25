Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,007 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total value of $1,770,206.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,436,352,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $27,308,217. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.20.

NYSE CRM opened at $156.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

