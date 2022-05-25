Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 203 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 42,179.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,455 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,138,465,000 after acquiring an additional 639,285 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $218,305,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,099.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,635,000 after purchasing an additional 323,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $257.65 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $233.32 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.82. The company has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHW. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.50.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

