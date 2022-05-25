Hilltop Holdings Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIDO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 388.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,055,000.
NYSEARCA:EIDO opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $25.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.90.
