Hilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hilton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,593 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,160 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $177.33. 1,434,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,411,242. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $168.90 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

