Honest Achieves Market Cap of $1.29 Million (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One Honest coin can now be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Honest has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $428,257.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Honest has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,195.36 or 0.37994487 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 67.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00072594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.29 or 0.00503270 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00033878 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000272 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,175.73 or 1.39741035 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.