Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.50-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.50 billion-$36.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.03 billion.Honeywell International also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.98-$2.08 EPS.

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.44. 2,512,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,503. Honeywell International has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.42. The stock has a market cap of $129.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $227.14.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Honeywell International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 794.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

