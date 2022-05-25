Horizonte Minerals Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, May 27th (OTCMKTS:HZMMF)

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on Friday, May 27th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, May 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, May 27th.
Shares of Horizonte Minerals stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. Horizonte Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.16.
Horizonte Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
