Hormel Foods Co. (HRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on August 15th

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

Hormel Foods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 56 years. Hormel Foods has a payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $49.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.09. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,064.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $369,421.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,842 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth $5,651,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 511,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after buying an additional 145,309 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Hormel Foods by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 82,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Hormel Foods by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

