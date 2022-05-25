HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s current price.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.87.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ stock opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. HP has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $164,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,479.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $4,207,909 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 80,229 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in HP by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 288,813 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 54,676 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HP by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,695 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 98,828 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.