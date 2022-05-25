HSBC Upgrades DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) to “Buy”

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DSV A/S from 1,650.00 to 1,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of DSV A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DSV A/S from 1,736.00 to 1,570.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DSV A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,082.26.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $80.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.33 and a 200 day moving average of $98.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. DSV A/S has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $133.78.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

