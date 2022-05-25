Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Up 2.9% This Week

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $910,601.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $29,747.09 or 0.99944266 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 81.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15,882.91 or 0.53363384 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 86.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00037833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.00491736 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00033459 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008737 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

