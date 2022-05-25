I/O Coin Price Up 40.8% Over Last Week (IOC)

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 25th. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 40.8% against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $255,666.34 and $834.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00208799 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006597 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003198 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001341 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00009713 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.59 or 0.00319123 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001395 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,597,278 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

