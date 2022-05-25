iCetana Limited (ASX:ICE) Insider Purchases A$26,090.43 in Stock

iCetana Limited (ASX:ICE – Get Rating) insider Matthew Macfarlane acquired 815,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,090.43 ($18,503.85).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.41.
iCetana Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Receive News & Ratings for iCetana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCetana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.