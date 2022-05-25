IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in IDEX were worth $12,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in IDEX by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,225,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in IDEX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in IDEX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 570,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,736,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in IDEX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in IDEX by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 145,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after acquiring an additional 82,342 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,072. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $179.30 and a 12 month high of $240.33.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.21 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

