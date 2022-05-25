Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Trading 7.7% Higher

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.09 and last traded at $15.05. 3,931 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 234,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

IMGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $510.76 million and a P/E ratio of -1.59.

Imago BioSciences ( NASDAQ:IMGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGO. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $22,524,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $2,900,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $8,368,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

