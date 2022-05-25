iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 29.29% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. iMedia Brands updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ IMBI opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. iMedia Brands has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

In related news, Director Eyal Lalo bought 390,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,223,317 shares in the company, valued at $6,825,583.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tim Peterman bought 32,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $99,999.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,962.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iMedia Brands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iMedia Brands by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in iMedia Brands by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iMedia Brands by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iMedia Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IMBI shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

