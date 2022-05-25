Impossible Finance (IF) Market Cap Reaches $1.57 Million

Impossible Finance (IF) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Impossible Finance has a market cap of $1.57 million and $10,198.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12,799.02 or 0.42996870 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 76.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00067457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.22 or 0.00497937 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00033889 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000276 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,211.09 or 1.38444012 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

