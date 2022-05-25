IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.31.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of IMV in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE:IMV traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.21. 50,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,621. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.65. The firm has a market cap of C$99.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.24, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.36. IMV has a 52 week low of C$1.16 and a 52 week high of C$3.01.

IMV ( TSE:IMV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that IMV will post -0.5746341 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

