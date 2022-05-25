Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Incyte were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 577.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INCY. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

Shares of INCY traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,352. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.54 million. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 218,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.13 per share, with a total value of $15,983,512.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Incyte (Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.