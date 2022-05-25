Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.03

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.03 and last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 89236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 16.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,541,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,855,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570,026 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Infosys by 170.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,952,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,000 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753,476 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,561,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511,264 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 129.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,720,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174,202 shares during the period. 15.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

