Insider Buying: LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Director Acquires 8,700 Shares of Stock

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 8,700 shares of LianBio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $21,663.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,498,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,221,763. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 120,000 shares of LianBio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $315,600.00.

Shares of LianBio stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.67. 262,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,204. LianBio has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75.

LianBio ( NASDAQ:LIAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.44. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LianBio will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LianBio during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LianBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LianBio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.19.

LianBio Company Profile

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

