Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Buys 854 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 147.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 35,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.86. 614,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,069,070. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $56.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.68.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

