Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,171 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 27.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,570 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 13,645 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.1% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,410 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $666,080,000 after purchasing an additional 836,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE UBER traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.15. 604,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,857,215. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.