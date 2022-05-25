Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

TAN stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.85. 35,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,651. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.54 and a fifty-two week high of $101.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.66.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.