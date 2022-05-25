Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $256,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $4.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,294,715. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $154.60 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $484.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.79.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

