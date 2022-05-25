Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 470 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.18.

NASDAQ AEIS traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $75.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,681. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.58 and its 200-day moving average is $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.23. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.22 and a 1-year high of $114.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.31. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.46%.

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $54,962.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,165.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Energy Industries (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

