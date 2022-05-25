Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 638 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $318,645,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,922,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after purchasing an additional 272,392 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $86,750,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,350,000 after acquiring an additional 227,488 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $229.47. The stock had a trading volume of 17,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,860. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.31. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.14 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

