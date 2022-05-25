Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.34. 7,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.50.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.69.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

