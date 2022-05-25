Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CFO Stephen I. Robertson Sells 913 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 913 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $20,159.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,061.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

INTA opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.72.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intapp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Intapp during the third quarter valued at about $14,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intapp by 49.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,698,000 after buying an additional 462,248 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intapp during the first quarter valued at about $6,428,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,814,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intapp by 365.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 151,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp (Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.