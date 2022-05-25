Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $12,541.44 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Michele Murgel sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $12,541.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michele Murgel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intapp alerts:

On Monday, May 23rd, Michele Murgel sold 875 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $19,328.75.

INTA opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.72.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth about $14,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 49.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after buying an additional 462,248 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the first quarter worth about $6,428,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter worth about $3,814,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 365.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 151,550 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on INTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intapp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About Intapp (Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.