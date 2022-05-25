Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$72.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.78 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

Shares of INTA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.48. 109,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,318. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70. Intapp has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

INTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intapp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $55,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,455,462.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $36,144.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 475,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,506,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,805 shares of company stock valued at $569,931. Insiders own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intapp by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 73,242 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter worth about $6,428,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Intapp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Intapp by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

