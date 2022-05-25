Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $975.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $982.53 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut Inter Parfums from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.94. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.01. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth $266,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $605,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

