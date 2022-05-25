Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ICE. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

NYSE ICE opened at $98.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $93.45 and a 1-year high of $139.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,567 shares of company stock worth $8,697,897. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $543,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,740,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

