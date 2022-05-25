International Paper (NYSE:IP) Announces $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

International Paper has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years. International Paper has a dividend payout ratio of 38.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Paper to earn $4.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

IP stock opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.73. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.91. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $65.27.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IP. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.31.

In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in International Paper by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

