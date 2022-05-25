International Paper (NYSE:IP) Announces $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.
International Paper has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years. International Paper has a dividend payout ratio of 38.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Paper to earn $4.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.
IP stock opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.73. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.91. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $65.27.
Several brokerages have recently commented on IP. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.31.
In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in International Paper by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About International Paper (Get Rating)
International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
