Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $358.97, but opened at $369.64. Intuit shares last traded at $374.18, with a volume of 19,009 shares trading hands.

The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.45 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.33.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 62.1% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $5,832,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $438.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $527.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

