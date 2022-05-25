Invesco Ltd. Acquires 17,795 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,684,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $366,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 137,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,812,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $706,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,240,000 after buying an additional 161,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.21.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $117.84 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.42. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. Paychex’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

