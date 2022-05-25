Invesco Ltd. Boosts Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,083 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $382,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,845,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,815,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,543,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Masimo stock opened at $141.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.00. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $112.07 and a 12-month high of $305.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.85.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.04 million. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Masimo’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MASI. UBS Group lowered their target price on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.33.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

