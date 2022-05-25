Invesco Ltd. Buys 2,051,997 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 138.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,531,734 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,051,997 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $409,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VMW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cross Research reduced their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.05.

Shares of VMW opened at $115.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

