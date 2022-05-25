Invesco Ltd. Buys 225,196 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,348,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 225,196 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.86% of Life Storage worth $359,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,366,000 after purchasing an additional 51,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,149,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,863,000 after buying an additional 12,237 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,110,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,051,000 after purchasing an additional 275,755 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,107,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,586,000 after acquiring an additional 64,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 969,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,479,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $113.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.19. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.05 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.30%.

LSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $538,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.