Invesco Ltd. Buys 225,742 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,701,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,742 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.14% of Las Vegas Sands worth $327,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703,651 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,517,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $238,545,000 after buying an additional 2,934,018 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $279,365,000 after buying an additional 1,681,486 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 832.4% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,019,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,359,000 after buying an additional 909,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,167,495 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,950,000 after acquiring an additional 677,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.87. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $59.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LVS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. CBRE Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.54.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

