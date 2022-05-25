Invesco Ltd. Buys 38,572 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,660,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,572 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.32% of Consolidated Edison worth $397,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.58.

Shares of ED opened at $100.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $100.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.23.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

