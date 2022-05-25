Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,271,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,388,800 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.46% of CF Industries worth $373,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $5,098,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in CF Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 374,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock opened at $100.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $113.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.45 and a 200-day moving average of $81.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on CF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $618,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,333,463 shares of company stock valued at $107,631,042 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

