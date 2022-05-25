Invesco Ltd. Has $338.19 Million Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,185,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664,230 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.68% of Western Midstream Partners worth $338,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 3.29. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $758.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.95 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.32%.

WES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

