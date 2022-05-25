Invesco Ltd. Has $369.52 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,190,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 121,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.17% of Williams Companies worth $369,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,035,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $598,316,000 after acquiring an additional 577,908 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 356,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 29,284 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 454,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,107,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,052,000 after acquiring an additional 178,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

WMB stock opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $37.05.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,040,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,458 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,824. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.