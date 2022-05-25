Invesco Ltd. Has $389.82 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,516,929 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 272,483 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.15% of Barrick Gold worth $389,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOLD. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,059,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $39,189,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,881,364 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $92,784,000 after purchasing an additional 329,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,584 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

